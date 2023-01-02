Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Down 27.2% in December

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Newcrest Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS NCMGY opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. Newcrest Mining has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $21.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.
Newcrest Mining Company Profile
