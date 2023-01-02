Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Up 18.2% in December

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ORKLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orkla ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
Orkla ASA Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $7.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $10.15.
About Orkla ASA
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.
