Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Up 18.2% in December

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ORKLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orkla ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $7.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 13.66%.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

