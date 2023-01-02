FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Receives $280.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

FLNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Danske upgraded FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pareto Securities cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of FLNG opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99. FLEX LNG has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 59.26%. On average, analysts predict that FLEX LNG will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FLEX LNG by 57.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 153,734 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

