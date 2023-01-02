Comparing Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) & Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Guardion Health Sciences and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardion Health Sciences $7.23 million 1.24 -$24.75 million ($0.73) -0.20 Intra-Cellular Therapies $83.80 million 59.81 -$284.13 million ($3.32) -15.94

Guardion Health Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intra-Cellular Therapies. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guardion Health Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

16.4% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Guardion Health Sciences has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and Intra-Cellular Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardion Health Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Guardion Health Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $0.68, indicating a potential upside of 365.20%. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus price target of $69.29, indicating a potential upside of 30.93%. Given Guardion Health Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Guardion Health Sciences is more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Profitability

This table compares Guardion Health Sciences and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardion Health Sciences -187.52% -32.56% -30.72% Intra-Cellular Therapies -158.39% -45.52% -40.37%

About Guardion Health Sciences

(Get Rating)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma. It also provides MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; CSV-1000 device that offers auto-calibrated tests to ensure the correct testing luminance and contrast levels; and CSV-2000, a digital standardized contrast sensitivity testing device, as well as develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and supplies for standardized vision testing under the VectorVision name for use by eye doctors in clinical trials, real-world vision evaluation, and industrial vision testing. In addition, the company develops ImmuneSF, a nutraceutical formulation, as well as a portfolio of nutraceutical products under the NutriGuard brand. Further, it distributes medical foods products through e-commerce in an online store, guardionhealth.com. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also involved in developing lumateperone, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder; and in additional neuropsychiatric indications, such as sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. In addition, the company is developing Lenrispodun (ITI-214) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and heart failure; ITI-1284-ODT-SL for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders and behavioral disturbances in dementia; and ITI-333 for substance use disorders, pain, and psychiatric comorbidities, including depression and anxiety. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.