Brokerages Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Price Target at C$40.44

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.73 per share, with a total value of C$276,006.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,006.56.

ACQ opened at C$23.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$20.76 and a 12 month high of C$43.03. The company has a market cap of C$588.72 million and a PE ratio of 4.68.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.3200002 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

