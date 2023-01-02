Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $35.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.72.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Roblox Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $104.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,799,318 in the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

