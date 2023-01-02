Brokerages Set Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) PT at $15.25

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Momentive Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $121.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $42,649.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,299.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Priyanka Carr sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $74,050.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $42,649.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,299.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,004 shares of company stock valued at $291,274. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentive Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Momentive Global by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Momentive Global by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in Momentive Global by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

