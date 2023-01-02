Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.63.

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Ashland by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,083,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ashland by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115,858 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ashland by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,043,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,547,000 after purchasing an additional 67,631 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,857,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ashland by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $107.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.27. Ashland has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.10 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.27%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

