Head-To-Head Comparison: KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) & Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS)

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) and Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORU Medical Systems $23.49 million 6.88 -$4.56 million ($0.18) -19.83 Intelligent Bio Solutions $440,000.00 6.76 -$8.31 million ($0.56) -0.36

KORU Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intelligent Bio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORU Medical Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for KORU Medical Systems and Intelligent Bio Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

KORU Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.38%. Given KORU Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KORU Medical Systems is more favorable than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Intelligent Bio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORU Medical Systems -28.67% -20.62% -16.56% Intelligent Bio Solutions -1,078.91% -106.09% -62.08%

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORU Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. The company also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. It sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

(Get Rating)

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a life sciences company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.