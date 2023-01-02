Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

NYSE AKR opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

