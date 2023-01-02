Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE AKR opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16.
Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
