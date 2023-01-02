Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target at $69.00

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 3.52.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

