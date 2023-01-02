Financial Review: MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) vs. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinterest and MicroCloud Hologram’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $2.58 billion 6.39 $316.44 million $0.07 346.91 MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than MicroCloud Hologram.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest 2.21% 3.10% 2.65% MicroCloud Hologram N/A 9.19% 1.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Pinterest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pinterest and MicroCloud Hologram, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 14 10 0 2.42 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinterest currently has a consensus target price of $28.88, indicating a potential upside of 18.95%. Given Pinterest’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Volatility and Risk

Pinterest has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinterest beats MicroCloud Hologram on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. The company is based in Shenzhen, China.

