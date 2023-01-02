SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 25.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

