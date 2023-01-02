Contrasting HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) & Western Union (NYSE:WU)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) and Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity -7.07% 2.82% 1.71% Western Union 17.78% 195.13% 9.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Western Union shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

HealthEquity has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Union has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HealthEquity and Western Union, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 2 8 0 2.80 Western Union 8 6 0 0 1.43

HealthEquity currently has a consensus target price of $81.23, indicating a potential upside of 31.78%. Western Union has a consensus target price of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 8.02%. Given HealthEquity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Western Union.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HealthEquity and Western Union’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $756.56 million 6.90 -$44.29 million ($0.70) -88.06 Western Union $5.07 billion 1.05 $805.80 million $2.11 6.53

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than HealthEquity. HealthEquity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Union, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Western Union beats HealthEquity on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. It also offers bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

