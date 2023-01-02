SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.72. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

