Analyzing New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) & ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global -25.89% -31.33% -10.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group and ATA Creativity Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.11 billion 1.91 -$1.19 billion N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global $31.73 million 1.31 -$5.28 million ($0.26) -4.90

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ATA Creativity Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

67.6% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and ATA Creativity Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $36.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats ATA Creativity Global on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments. It offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the Commonwealth countries, and the People's Republic of China. The company also provides non-academic tutoring courses; intelligent learning systems and devices to offer a digital learning experience for students; and overseas studies consulting services. In addition, it offers online education services through the Koolearn.com platform that provides comprehensive online education courses, including college educational services, such as college test preparation, overseas test preparation, and English language learning for college students and working professionals preparing for standardized tests or seeking to enhance their English language proficiency; and educational content packages to schools and institutional customers, including universities, public libraries, telecom operators, and online video streaming providers. Further, the company develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation. As of May 31, 2022, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 107 schools; 637 learning centers; and nine bookstores, as well as through its online learning platforms. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 21 training centers in 20 cities in China. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

