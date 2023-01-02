Comparing Modular Medical (MODD) and Its Competitors

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) is one of 223 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Modular Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -264.13% -179.46% Modular Medical Competitors -1,372.12% -144.51% -26.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Modular Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Modular Medical Competitors 860 3362 7559 170 2.59

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Modular Medical currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 375.00%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 25.09%. Given Modular Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than its peers.

14.7% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Modular Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Modular Medical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A -$18.63 million -1.04 Modular Medical Competitors $1.08 billion $79.03 million 10.23

Modular Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical. Modular Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Modular Medical peers beat Modular Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Modular Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modular Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Modular Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modular Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.