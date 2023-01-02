Brokerages Set Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target at $14.50

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENFN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enfusion to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

Enfusion Stock Up 1.2 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 713,201 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enfusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,816,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Enfusion by 76.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 575,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 249,621 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enfusion by 321.0% during the first quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 210,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Enfusion by 43.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 150,179 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENFN opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 213.18%. The business had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

