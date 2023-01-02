Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) vs. Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skeena Resources and Barrick Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$93.81 million ($1.23) -4.33 Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 2.53 $2.02 billion $1.07 16.06

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -68.36% -56.45% Barrick Gold 16.39% 5.34% 3.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Skeena Resources and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Barrick Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67

Skeena Resources presently has a consensus price target of $16.90, suggesting a potential upside of 217.67%. Barrick Gold has a consensus price target of $23.49, suggesting a potential upside of 36.73%. Given Skeena Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Skeena Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

