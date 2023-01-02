Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) vs. Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Head-To-Head Survey

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO – Get Rating) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Carbon Energy has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Carbon Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals 69.77% 45.85% 27.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

16.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Carbon Energy and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 1 2 1 3.00

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.04%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carbon Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $359.26 million 9.83 $181.99 million $1.88 8.97

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Carbon Energy on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Energy

(Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 59,824 barrels of oil equivalent. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.