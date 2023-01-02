Reviewing NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 4 3 1 2.63 ProFrac 0 0 2 0 3.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $13.82, indicating a potential upside of 49.55%. ProFrac has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NexTier Oilfield Solutions is more favorable than ProFrac.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTier Oilfield Solutions 6.69% 38.98% 15.23% ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NexTier Oilfield Solutions and ProFrac’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.42 billion 1.59 -$119.42 million $0.77 12.00 ProFrac $768.35 million 4.67 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

ProFrac has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats ProFrac on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 2.1 million of fracturing hydraulic horsepower, 101 wireline trucks, and 76 pumpdown units. The Well Construction and Intervention Services segment provides cementing services that incorporate custom engineered mixing and blending equipment to ensure precision and accuracy in providing annulus isolation and hydraulic seal, while protecting fresh water zones from its customers' zone of interest; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications, and acidizing to optimize the performance of its customers' wells. This segment also offers coiled tubing services to help customers in accomplishing various goals in their horizontal completion, workover, and well maintenance projects. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 17 coiled tubing units and 74 cementing units. The company serves integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

