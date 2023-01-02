Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $12.00 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

