Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AAMC stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

