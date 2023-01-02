Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.89. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $63.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 133,105 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,370,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

