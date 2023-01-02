Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
