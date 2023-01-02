Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Orion Energy Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 436,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

