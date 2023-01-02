Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

