Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Cinedigm Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.83. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 25.66%.
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.
