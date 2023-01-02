Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.83. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 25.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIDM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 56,826 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

