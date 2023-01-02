Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 2.1 %

FBHS opened at $61.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $108.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

