SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.60 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 71.63% and a negative net margin of 38.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SemiLEDs (LEDS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.