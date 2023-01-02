SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.60 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 71.63% and a negative net margin of 38.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEDS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

