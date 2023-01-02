Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Up 26.0 %

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,471.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.95%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 430,576 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

