Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MHLD opened at $2.11 on Friday. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $183.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

