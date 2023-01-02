RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $212.38 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 3.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 5.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in RBC Bearings by 10.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

