Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Price Performance
Shares of NEON opened at $5.50 on Friday. Neonode has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.13.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 98.90%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neonode (NEON)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.