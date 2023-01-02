Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Price Performance

Shares of NEON opened at $5.50 on Friday. Neonode has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 98.90%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

About Neonode

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neonode by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neonode by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Neonode by 121.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.