Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.
Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $10.35 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
