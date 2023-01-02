Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $10.35 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,882 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Gold Fields by 91.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Gold Fields by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 201,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 274.4% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,211,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

