Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $10.35 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,882 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Gold Fields by 91.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Gold Fields by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 201,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 274.4% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,211,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.