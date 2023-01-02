InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.16. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
