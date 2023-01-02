International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

IFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $151.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

