Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.59.
Oragenics Company Profile
