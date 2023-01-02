Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.59.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

