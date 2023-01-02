StockNews.com Lowers Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $106.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.80. Stepan has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $126.24.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $719.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $222,089.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,074.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $222,089.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,074.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $583,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 66.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Stepan by 2,869.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stepan by 55.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

