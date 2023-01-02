Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Trading Up 7.7 %

Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Pharma A/S

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

