RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.67.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RNR opened at $184.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $124.18 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.42.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.42) by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,345,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,664,000 after buying an additional 352,164 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after buying an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,437,000 after buying an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 130.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,054,000 after buying an additional 941,897 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

