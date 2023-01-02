Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.60.

Several other research firms have also commented on FUTU. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Futu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.02.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $40.65 on Friday. Futu has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $72.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Futu by 596.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Futu in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Futu by 126.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

