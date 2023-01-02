Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.60.
Several other research firms have also commented on FUTU. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Futu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.02.
Futu Stock Performance
NASDAQ FUTU opened at $40.65 on Friday. Futu has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $72.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55.
Futu Company Profile
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
