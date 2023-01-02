Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.44. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

