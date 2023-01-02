Critical Contrast: Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) & 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akso Health Group and 360 DigiTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akso Health Group $1.75 million 10.48 -$34.83 million N/A N/A 360 DigiTech $2.61 billion 1.21 $907.28 million $4.24 4.80

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.0% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Akso Health Group and 360 DigiTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00

360 DigiTech has a consensus target price of $23.10, suggesting a potential upside of 13.43%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Volatility and Risk

Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akso Health Group and 360 DigiTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A 360 DigiTech 26.31% 27.15% 12.27%

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Akso Health Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. As of July 13, 2021, Akso Health Group operates as a subsidiary of Webao Limited.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. It also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. The company serves consumers, and micro- and small-business owners. The company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020. 360 DigiTech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

