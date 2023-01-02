e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) versus Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Head-To-Head Analysis

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 7.57% 11.83% 7.58% Jupiter Wellness -345.73% -199.01% -161.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Jupiter Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Jupiter Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $392.15 million 7.47 $21.77 million $0.63 87.78 Jupiter Wellness $2.88 million 5.94 -$28.10 million N/A N/A

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for e.l.f. Beauty and Jupiter Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 0 2 11 0 2.85 Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus target price of $52.10, suggesting a potential downside of 5.79%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Jupiter Wellness.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Jupiter Wellness on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

