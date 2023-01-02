Head-To-Head Review: Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) & Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 128.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 44.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Alpine Income Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.75% 11.16% 4.02% Alpine Income Property Trust 76.98% 13.42% 6.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Alpine Income Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $143.10 million 5.11 $39.70 million $0.67 27.18 Alpine Income Property Trust $30.13 million 7.55 $9.96 million $2.47 7.72

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Alpine Income Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.06%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

