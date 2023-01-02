HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RARE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Shares of RARE opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $88.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,144 shares of company stock worth $287,862 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

