GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Up 7.5 %

GSIT opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.76. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

GSI Technology Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

