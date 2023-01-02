Financial Contrast: Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Amazon.com and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 2.25% 14.44% 4.65% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Amazon.com has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 2 2 41 0 2.87 Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amazon.com and Meiwu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Amazon.com currently has a consensus target price of $148.65, suggesting a potential upside of 76.97%. Given Amazon.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Amazon.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amazon.com and Meiwu Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $469.82 billion 1.82 $33.36 billion $1.09 77.10 Meiwu Technology $12.26 million 0.51 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Meiwu Technology.

Summary

Amazon.com beats Meiwu Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Rings, and Echo and other devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its websites, as well as its stores; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, Twitch streamers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as fulfillment, advertising, publishing, and digital content subscriptions. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and series; and other services. The company serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. Amazon.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Meiwu Technology

(Get Rating)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.