Reviewing biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI)

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

biote has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares biote and Upexi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A Upexi $24.09 million 3.46 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Profitability

biote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upexi.

This table compares biote and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote N/A -20.05% 5.99% Upexi 8.10% 12.48% 10.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of biote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Upexi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for biote and Upexi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 4 0 3.00 Upexi 0 0 0 0 N/A

biote currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 174.80%. Given biote’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe biote is more favorable than Upexi.

Summary

Upexi beats biote on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About Upexi

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

