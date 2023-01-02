Financial Survey: Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Samsara and Streamline Health Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Samsara alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 2 8 0 2.80 Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Samsara currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.08%. Streamline Health Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.87%. Given Samsara’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

43.1% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 81.1% of Samsara shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Samsara and Streamline Health Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $428.35 million 15.06 -$355.02 million ($1.06) -11.73 Streamline Health Solutions $17.38 million 5.22 -$6.54 million ($0.20) -7.90

Streamline Health Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Samsara. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Streamline Health Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -75.47% -21.98% -13.65% Streamline Health Solutions -38.14% -28.72% -15.27%

Summary

Samsara beats Streamline Health Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include an integrated cloud-based software suite, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a coding analysis platform, as well as software services. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; Cerner Command Language (CCL) reporting; and custom integration services for CDI/abstracting, training, and audit services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.